Manchester City are reportedly ready to join the running to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder and rumoured Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Fernandes for some time, with Sky Sports reporting that there remains a willingness from all sides to get a deal done this January.

Still, that could now be under threat as Correio da Manha claim Man City are also interested in the Portugal international and could try bidding as much as £85million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

With David Silva in his final season at City, it makes sense that manager Pep Guardiola could eye someone like Fernandes as an ideal long-term replacement.

The 25-year-old has stood out as a real creative talent and a prolific scorer from midfield in his time with Sporting, and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

One imagines most players right now would pick City over United if it came down to those two, but Fernandes may also view a move to Old Trafford as the safer bet in terms of playing regularly.

Even without Silva, competition would remain fierce at City, whereas United are desperate for more quality in midfield after a difficult season in which Paul Pogba has been injured and missed most of the campaign, while others in that area of the pitch have struggled.