Manchester United may have been handed a transfer boost with the news that Edinson Cavani has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils look in desperate need of a new signing up front this January after a tough first half of the season, and with top scorer Marcus Rashford now out injured for possibly as long as three months.

Cavani has been linked with Man Utd by L’Equipe in recent times, and the Uruguay international certainly seems an ideal short-term option to help fill in in attack.

Discussing Cavani’s future at PSG, the club’s sporting director Leonardo is quoted by Sky Sports as confirming the 32-year-old has handed in a transfer request.

“We’ve always said the same thing. We were hoping he would stay with the club, but today (Sunday) he asked to leave,” Leonardo said.

“We’re studying the situation. We’ve had a proposal from Atletico Madrid, but that proposal was not commensurate with the player’s value.”

On top of that, he mentions an offer coming in from Atletico Madrid, though says it is not currently enough for them to accept.

This should surely spark United into life as it means this prolific striker is clearly available for decent money and actually wants a move this January.

MUFC surely couldn’t ask for an easier signing to get done, so fans will surely be hoping there can be some movement on this in the next few days.

If they don’t, we’re sure others in the Premier League would take him…