Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been involved in a car crash near the club’s Carrington training ground.

Thankfully, the Argentine is said to have been unharmed by the incident, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

Pictures have emerged showing what seems to be Romero’s car looking in a pretty bad state, but not much more detail on the incident is available at the moment.

The Mirror add that Romero’s Lamborghini ended up crashing underneath a roadside barrier, facing outwards towards some trees.

Romero has been at Old Trafford since joining in 2015, and has always been a reliable backup ‘keeper for the club, despite limited opportunities due to the presence of David de Gea as United’s number one.

It’s certainly good news to hear that the 32-year-old has not been left injured in any way, though one imagines he and everyone at United will have been left a little shaken up by this accident.