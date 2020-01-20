Marcus Rashford explains how he’ll still be involved at Manchester United despite injury blow

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has sent out a couple of tweets outlining his plan to remain involved with the first-team despite his injury.

The England international looks set to miss much of the rest of the season after a back injury that was aggravated in the recent FA Cup third round win over Wolves.

This is a huge loss for Man Utd, with Rashford putting together some of his best form for the club’s first-team this season with 19 goals in 31 games in all competitions this term.

It’s hard to see how United will replace Rashford on the pitch, with signings surely needed this January to ensure they don’t have to rely on just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in the months ahead.

Still, off the pitch, Rashford has made it clear he still wants to attend team meetings and be involved with his team-mates even when not playing.

Here are his tweets below, which are bound to go down well with MUFC supporters…