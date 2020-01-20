Man Utd have reportedly set their sights on Inter forward Lautaro Martinez as a potential solution for their lack of quality depth in attack.

As noted by BBC Sport, they were dealt a major blow over the weekend as Marcus Rashford could be set for a six-week spell on the sidelines after aggravating a back problem against Wolves last week.

Given he is United’s top goalscorer so far this season and talisman in the final third, his absence will be a major blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In turn, it could force him to look for a short-term solution in the transfer market this month, while it also perhaps exposes the issue of not having enough quality competition in that department in the bigger picture, and as noted by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that reports in England have linked both Man Utd and Man City with a move for Martinez.

The Argentine international has been in brilliant form so far this season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 25 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Having worked well under Antonio Conte and built a superb partnership with Romelu Lukaku as the Italian giants chase major trophies this season, it’s no surprise that he is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Such is his growing influence for Inter though it would be a huge surprise if they were to even entertain the idea of selling him, but as per the report above, it seems as though both Man Utd and their city rivals could be interested in trying to prise him away from the San Siro in the near future.

As noted by the Daily Mail earlier this month, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 22-year-old, and so given the calibre of the clubs said to be interested in him, that tells a story in itself about how highly-rated he is and how his potential to be even better is seen by some notable European giants.