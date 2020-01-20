Man Utd have reportedly set their sights on Inter’s Matias Vecino as they look to potentially bolster their midfield options for the rest of the season.

The Red Devils currently have a major problem up front after it was reported that top goalscorer Marcus Rashford could be sidelined for up to six weeks due to injury, as per BBC Sport.

However, that’s not the only area of the squad where injuries are starting to threaten to derail their campaign, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already without both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

That leaves the Norwegian tactician with the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira, and for a club looking to compete at a high level on multiple fronts, that is arguably nowhere near enough quality and depth.

As reported by The Sun and Football Italia, it has been suggested in Italy that Man Utd could now target Vecino to help solve that problem in midfield as he hasn’t been able to cement his place in Antonio Conte’s starting XI so far this season.

Vecino, 28, has made 17 appearances for the Nerazzurri so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

However, he hasn’t been involved in the last two Serie A games and with Calciomercato suggesting that Conte wants to bring in both Christian Eriksen and Arturo Vidal this month, it’s added that it could be Vecino who departs to make space in the squad and to generate additional funds to get those deals done if possible.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Man Utd push to get a deal done in the next week or so, but what is clear whether it’s Vecino or another midfield target, if they wish to claim a top-four finish in the Premier League this season and compete deep into the FA Cup and Europa League, Solskjaer could certainly do with reinforcements in that department.