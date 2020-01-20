Chelsea ace Victor Moses is reportedly set for a fresh loan move this month as he will undergo his medical tomorrow ahead of joining Inter.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Fenerbahce, but as noted by Football Italia, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed during his press conference this week that he is set to return to Stamford Bridge ahead of moving on again on a temporary basis.

As noted in Sky Sport Italia’s tweet below, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed on Monday night that an agreement in principle exists with Chelsea over a move for Moses, and it appears as though things are moving quickly.

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio as per his tweet below, Moses is expected in Italy on Tuesday to undergo his medical and potentially put pen to paper on his new deal if all goes well.

Assuming it does, it would set up a reunion between Moses and Inter boss Antonio Conte after their stint together at Chelsea, where the versatile star flourished and played a pivotal role in the success overseen by the Italian tactician during his time in west London which included a Premier League title and FA Cup.

Inter slipped four points adrift of Serie A title rivals Juventus at the weekend, but with 18 more games to go, they will no doubt believe that they are firmly still in the hunt for the Scudetto.

In turn, bringing in key reinforcements this month could be decisive in helping them put the pressure on, and after announcing the signing of stalwart Ashley Young last week, it appears as though Moses could be the next new face through the door for the Nerazzurri.

Calciomercato also report that the medical tests will be conducted on Tuesday, while adding that the formula of the deal taking Moses to the San Siro will likely see him join on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.