Manchester United are reportedly preparing an opening bid of around €50million for the transfer of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

According to Foot Mercato, the Red Devils seem to be stepping up their interest in the prolific Frenchman, who is having a fine season in Ligue 1.

The report notes that Man Utd have scouted Dembele recently and that sources expect them to come in with an offer for the talented 23-year-old.

This certainly makes sense as a priority for United at the moment, with Marcus Rashford recently injured and now expected to miss around three months of the season, according to Henry Winter of the Times:

Rashford was carrying a single stress fracture in his back, now has a double stress fracture after Wolves game. Expected to be out for 2-3 months. Also has piece of floating bone in his ankle requiring non-intrusive surgery to remove. Been playing thru immense pain to help #mufc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 19, 2020

Dembele seems an ideal like-for-like replacement in that position, and can continue to be an important part of the squad even when Rashford returns.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the decision to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer, in a move which looked risky at the time and has proven a poor decision.

The Belgian has got back to his best at Inter and MUFC are majorly short of depth in attack, now relying on must Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to deliver until Rashford returns.

That surely means the signing of someone like Dembele is essential, so fans will surely be hoping this latest transfer talk can amount to something.