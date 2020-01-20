Manchester United legend Gary Neville has launched a blistering attack on some of the “unforgivable” errors made by his old club in the transfer market in recent times.

The Red Devils suffered another poor result on Sunday, losing 2-0 away to Liverpool and never really looking like getting into the game.

Of course, losing against a team as good as this quality LFC outfit is no disgrace, but Man Utd have invested heavily on their squad in recent years but remain a million miles away from being as good as Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Neville was clearly not at all impressed, and seemed to majorly hit out at United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on his podcast, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Despite not specifically naming Woodward, Neville slammed the club’s work in the transfer market and strongly hinted that that is where a big change is needed, seemingly suggesting that MUFC need to go down the route that many other top teams have gone down in hiring a sporting director.

“I can’t believe the investment that’s been put into the squad in the last five, six, seven years and you end up with that out on the pitch,” Neville said.

“I saw a statistic two weeks ago that United have the second-highest wage bill in the world. And that’s the squad they’ve got. It’s unforgivable. It really is.

“I can’t change the ownership of Manchester United, no one can.

“But I’m struggling to understand why the ownership have persisted in trusting that management team to oversee the building of a Premier League title-winning team since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

“Because if you don’t lose your job for essentially overseeing that investment, that wage bill, and putting that team out on the pitch then I have to say something is really wrong.

“There’s real talent in that executive team, they can create revenue, they can do things within the football club that can help to be fair.

“But in terms of what the club needed to do for a number of years now is put the best in class football operators into that club and they’re not doing it.

“They’re not doing it and it’s a mess. They need to sort it out and quickly.”