Newcastle star Florian Lejeune bizarrely explains plan to hide dead body

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune was given a truly bizarre question in the club’s official matchday programme.

Perhaps worse, however, is that instead of laughing it off and avoiding actually engaging with it, Lejeune gave plenty of detail about how he’d – get this – dispose of a dead body if he only had one hour to do it.

See below as Lejeune gives his detailed plan to this disturbing potential scenario…

Why is this in the official fucking programme?!!!! pic.twitter.com/J2pSmBN7HA — Ali (@NotAliGrey) January 18, 2020

Lejeune explains that he’d take the body out to sea and make sure it sank by putting weights on it, which is nice to know.

Let’s hope he’s not talking from experience, but why on earth did Newcastle feel the need to ask this, and then publish it??