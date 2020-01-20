The conversation about who might be the next Manchester United manager is sure to be revived once again after the team’s poor performance in their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The Red Devils surely need to make a change soon as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggles to get anything out of this expensively-assembled Man Utd squad that has under-achieved for years now.

It looks increasingly unlikely now that United will make the top four by the end of this season, and surely that’s enough for Solskjaer to be sent packing?

If you’re interested, we’ve got some odds for you below, rounded up by Odds Checker…

Mauricio Pochettino – 4/6

Massimiliano Allegri – 6/1

Ralf Rangnick – 14/1

Michael Carrick – 14/1

Brendan Rodgers 16/1

Chris Wilder – 18/1

Gareth Southgate – 20/1

It’s little surprise to see Pochettino as the clear favourite for the Man Utd job, with the Argentine now available after leaving Tottenham earlier this season.

It’s a minor miracle another big club has not yet snapped him up, so it could be that these odds indicate he will be Old Trafford-bound at some point in the coming months.

It’s interesting to see former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at 16/1 – the Northern Irishman may have done a fine job at Leicester City, but would the former Anfield favourite really be accepted at United?