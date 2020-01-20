Marcus Rashford’s injury could turn a pretty bad season at Manchester United into an absolute nightmare.

The Red Devils now surely have to act fast and bring in almost any striker they can in the next 11 days or they face relying on just Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood for most of the rest of the season.

There are clubs with bigger problems, of course, but this is Manchester United we’re talking about, as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed any more reminding of that fact as his side look such a pail imitation of their old selves.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it may well be time for Man Utd to turn to a realistic potential signing that won’t exactly get pulses racing, but could do just the job required over the next two or three months.

A certain Olivier Giroud is not playing at Chelsea, and most recent transfer gossip suggests he’ll have plenty of suitors at home and abroad.

Why should United not be among those? After all, he’s probably still better than Mario Mandzukic, who was recently linked as a target for Solskjaer by the Transfer Window Podcast and others.

An underrated figure for much of his Premier League career, Giroud remains in the running to be France’s starting centre-forward at Euro 2020 this summer, provided he can play regularly until then. Somewhat harshly overlooked at Chelsea, he would surely play more at Old Trafford, meaning this potential move, whether it be for just the next six months or beyond, would surely benefit all involved.

The 33-year-old scored 105 goals in 253 games for Arsenal, despite quite often not being a regular starter, and became known for both important strikes in big games, and match-winning moments of immense quality.

I tell you, if you watch a compilation video of Giroud’s best goals, you’d really think he was better than Pelé https://t.co/MmHT0QthXh — Nick Sandfort (@Im_Standards) November 26, 2019

See above for perhaps the most famous of those – his incredible scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace a few years ago – though in truth there were numerous others.

More than just a target man, Giroud is also blessed with a sublime touch and great intelligence up front, so often linking up the play beautifully, meaning he remained a key starter for France as they won the World Cup in 2018, despite the fact that he didn’t score a single goal at the tournament.

Sky Sports have quoted Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta as confirming an interest in Giroud, and Chelsea will most likely want to shift the striker abroad if they can, though he’s also been linked with Newcastle and Aston Villa by the Telegraph.

Make no mistake about it, links with these clubs show that Giroud would perhaps represent a bit of a gamble for United at this stage in his career, but at this moment in time it may be a gamble they can’t afford not to take.

Bigger names have and will continue to be linked with the Red Devils over the next few days, but given how long the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga has dragged on, they could do well to put a more long-term purchase up front to one side until the summer and go for this proven, experienced Premier League striker with a point to prove ahead of what will surely be his last chance to play at a major international tournament this summer.

Seems like a no-brainer to us, could United consider it in the coming days?