It must be awful being the 4th choice forward at Barcelona when you know you’re having to rely on injuries or suspensions to get a chance in the team.

The front three of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi was always going to start when they are all fit, so it means players like Ousmane Dembele have to make do with a spot on the bench.

The Frenchman has been out for a while through injury, missing the last seven La Liga games with a hamstring problem, and The Independent reported that Luis Suarez was facing four months out so it was starting to look like Barca had an injury crisis on their hands.

They started with Griezmann, Messi and Ansu Fati at the weekend, but Fati is only 17 and can’t be expected to play every game at this point, so this image of Dembele returning to training is a welcome sight for the club:

? ¡Contentos de volverte a ver!@Dembouz

? Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper pic.twitter.com/HxZsbeKZ9W — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 20, 2020

It’s still not clear when he will be ready to return to the first team, but this could work out well for everyone. Suarez’s injury means Griezmann can have an extended run playing through the middle, while Fati and Dembele can rotate on the left flank.

It’s still not clear if Barca will look to sign another forward this month, but the return of Dembele has come at the perfect time for them.