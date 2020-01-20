Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has moved to deny recent transfer speculation suggesting Layvin Kurzawa has held talks over a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with more cover at left-back due to the injury sustained by Kieran Tierney, while Sead Kolasinac has also been in and out of the team and young winger Bukayo Saka has filled in in defence.

The Athletic recently claimed Arsenal were in advanced talks over potentially signing Kurzawa this January, while France Football have since claimed the 27-year-old has agreed to move to the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Leonardo insists PSG have not held any discussions over letting Kurzawa go, suggesting perhaps these particular Arsenal transfer rumours may not be all they seem.

“We never had any proposals. Zero proposals for Kurzawa,” Leonardo is quoted by the Daily Express.

“And he plays, he has played many matches. But we haven’t had an exact proposal. We have never been called, we have nothing.”

Every January and summer is full of stories such as this one, and Arsenal fans will be no strangers to certain deals being hyped up before they ultimately don’t happen.

Still, many Gooners will perhaps also think a new left-back isn’t necessarily an urgent priority anyway, particularly as they could probably also aim higher than Kurzawa, who has fallen out of favour and had fitness problems of his own at PSG.