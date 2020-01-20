We’re all used to Real Madrid going through players quickly in their never-ending quest to sign high profile names, but it’s starting to look like there could be some long term strategy going on just now.

They’ve made an effort to buy exciting young players – Martin Odegaard, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Luka Jovic spring to mind, while some academy prospects are starting to get a look in too.

Achraf Hakimi got the occasional chance in the first team before being sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund where he’s doing well, and it sounds like Real could plan to use him next season.

That could have a knock on effect, with a report from Sky Sport Germany suggesting that the future of Alvaro Odriozola could be up in the air.

It doesn’t sound like anything would happen in this window, but the report suggests that Bayern Munich are looking at Odriozola with a view to signing him this summer, and the return of Hakimi to the Bernabeu could allow that.

Bayern have never truly managed to replace Philippe Lahm since he retired with Joshua Kimmich always looking like a midfielder playing out of position, so it looks like a right back could be high on their agenda for next season.

Odriozola has only managed four appearances in the league this season so it’s clear that he’s not a first choice option. If Hakimi does come back then he might find himself even further down the pecking order.

It’s still not clear what the fee might be, but it certainly sounds like Bayern will keep an eye on his situation in the summer with a view of making a potential move.