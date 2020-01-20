Roma will need to look elsewhere as Liverpool refuse to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave

The January window has been particularly quiet so far, but it’s common to see this happen only for things to get frantic in the last couple of days.

Realistically most of the players who will be made available will be out of favour or only being kept on as squad cover, so clubs will want to keep them throughout the busy January schedule just in case.

Xherdan Shaqiri has struggled for game time at Liverpool this season thanks to injury and the magnificent form of Salah, Firmino and Mane, but it looked like he could be surplus to requirements after they signed Takumi Minamino.

There were some rumblings that Roma might be looking at him after Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a horrible injury, but it seems Liverpool have no intention of letting him go:

Liverpool are not willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club this month amid interest from Roma. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 20, 2020

It will be interesting to see if this stance changes at the end of the month. They’ve already got Minamino and Origi to cover the forward positions, while Curtis Jones has started to emerge as a possible first team option.

It even looks like the league could be sewn up pretty soon, so it might make sense to let Shaqiri go out on loan to build his value, but it looks like he’s going nowhere for now.