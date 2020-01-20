Menu

Video: Chelsea star Sophie Ingle scores one of the goals of the weekend against Arsenal

Chelsea star Sophie Ingle scored one of the goals of the weekend for the Blues’ Women’s team as they earned a surprise victory over Arsenal Women.

Watch below as the Wales international catches this volley perfectly to guide it into the top corner from outside the penalty area.

This is a truly sublime finish from Ingle, whose strike made it 3-0 to Chelsea after just 20 minutes against Arsenal.

They went on to win 4-1, knocking the Gunners off the top of the table in the Women’s Super League and putting them just a point behind their opponents in third place.

