Timo Werner is reportedly favouring a transfer to Liverpool this summer as the RB Leipzig striker is surely set to make the step up to a bigger club.

The talented young Germany international has shown his quality down the years and now looks ready for a new challenge to show what he can do at a higher level.

According to a report from German outlet Bild, Liverpool seem to be his favoured option, with Leipzig perhaps ready to let him go for around €60million this summer.

The Werner transfer speculation really does seem to be hotting up, with the Daily Mirror also recently linking him with Chelsea.

Still, another journalist, Jan Aage Fjortoft, adds that he also thinks LFC could be favourites for this exciting deal, which he thinks would be the “signing of the summer” if it goes through.

Timo Werner to Liverpool!!!!! I can see it happens. Reports in Germany today also support that. Werner will love to play for Klopp. This could be best signing of the summer. He scored his 20th goal this weekend. One of the two he scored was a world class volley!!! — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) January 20, 2020

Liverpool already have a world class attack as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have fired them 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but the best sides are always looking to improve.

Werner has 25 goals in 26 games in all competitions this season, while Firmino is currently only on nine, despite all the other qualities he brings.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp sees Werner as someone who could continue to bring energy and creativity to his team, whilst also proving more of a threat in the penalty area than his Brazilian number nine?