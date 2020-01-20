Video: Absolute scenes in Turkish second tier as retaken penalty saved THREE times

Watch below for one of the most incredible ends to a game we’ve ever seen, in a viral clip from the Turkish second tier.

As noted in this tweet from Goal, a goalkeeper saves a 90th minute penalty before being booked for moving off his line.

With the penalty retaken, he saves it again, only to be sent off for a second yellow card for once again moving off his line!

Madness in the Turkish second tier ? Usakspor keeper Ersin Aydin saves a 90th min pen ? But he's booked for coming off his line ? Pen retaken… saved! ? He's booked again for leaving his line! Sent off! ? Defender Levent Aktug goes in goal… ? Saved yet again! ? pic.twitter.com/GAWQLSFiGU — Goal (@goal) January 20, 2020

Next, one of the team’s defenders goes in goal, and once again manages to save the penalty – fairly on this occasion!

Have you ever seen anything quite like this?