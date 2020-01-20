Menu

Video: Absolute scenes in Turkish second tier as retaken penalty saved THREE times

Posted by

Watch below for one of the most incredible ends to a game we’ve ever seen, in a viral clip from the Turkish second tier.

As noted in this tweet from Goal, a goalkeeper saves a 90th minute penalty before being booked for moving off his line.

MORE: Video: Adebayo Akinfenwa INCREDIBLE reaction to Mo Salah goal vs Manchester United

With the penalty retaken, he saves it again, only to be sent off for a second yellow card for once again moving off his line!

More Stories / Latest News

Next, one of the team’s defenders goes in goal, and once again manages to save the penalty – fairly on this occasion!

Have you ever seen anything quite like this?