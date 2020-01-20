Victor Moses closes in on Antonio Conte reunion at Inter Milan

Sometimes a certain player just fits perfectly into a system and understands exactly what the manager needs from him.

Victor Moses and Antonio Conte seem like a perfect example of this, with the Chelsea wing back playing excellently under the Italian but struggling under anyone else.

READ MORE: Potential blow for Frank Lampard as key staff member in talks with Turkish club

Moses might not be the most gifted player in a technical sense, but he’s tactically sound and his relentless energy makes him perfect for Conte’s system. He works so hard that it makes up for having no winger ahead of him, and it allows his teammates to dominate inside.

There’s been a few mutterings about a possible reunion between the two in Milan, but that now looks like a genuine possibility. He’s been on loan at Fenerbahce for the first half of the season, but it now looks like he’s set to move to Serie A instead:

Victor Moses is set for a reunion with Antonio Conte ? Inter are closing in on a loan deal until the end of the season with a €10 million option to buy ? ?? @NizaarKinsella — Goal News (@GoalNews) January 20, 2020

Inter have a real chance of upsetting Juventus and taking the Serie A title away from them, but it would be even more incredible if Conte could do it with a team that has Victor Moses and Ashley Young at full-back.