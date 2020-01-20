Video: Barcelona hint at Griezmann NFL future after a great double move and deep touchdown pass

It’s that time of year where the Superbowl is just around the corner and everyone who hasn’t watched any of the NFL season will suddenly claim to be an expert and have a long term allegiance to a team who happens to be playing.

It also looks like some of the bigger clubs are getting in on the act too, with Barcelona being the latest to reach out on Twitter by tagging Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a video showing Antoine Griezmann going deep:

It’s a nice double move and catch, but the poor kid who’s meant to be covering him doesn’t seem to know what’s going on.

We do see the occasional story about a player wanting to end their career as a kicker in the NFL, but no one talks about playing in a more prominent role.

It’s probably due to them not being that keen on putting their bodies on the line while someone tries to take your head off, but Griezmann looks like he could have the route-running skills to make the leap.