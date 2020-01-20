Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally KISSES Paulo Dybala during celebration

Juventus
Posted by

It’s happened to the best of us, you go in for a hug in a happy moment only for the other person to turn their head at exactly the same time.

Suddenly you end up face to face in very close proximity, and it’s a difficult one to try and move on from.

This celebration from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala actually looks like quite a tender moment. Put some romantic music over it and it would almost look deliberate:

The way that Ronaldo goes in for it does make it look intentional, but the awkward aftermath suggests otherwise.

