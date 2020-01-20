Video: Incredible report claims Xavi will replace Quique Setien if he fails to land major trophy

It seems like the press had spent months trying to oust Ernesto Valverde from his job at Barcelona, so it’s only natural that his successor’s position will come under question within days as well.

Although he was signed for two and a half years, the whole situation with Quique Setien’s appointment felt rushed and certainly not what they originally had planned, so it made sense that reports emerged about several break clauses in his contract.

This video from beIN Sports has since come out, and we need to trust the translation on this one but it seems that Setien’s replacement is already being readied if he doesn’t win the Champions League:

They suggest that Xavi has been lined up to take over in the Summer, which would tie in with reports that emerged a few weeks ago about Barca discussing the job with him but their former midfielder wanted to wait until the end of the season to take over.

It’s starting to feel like Setien is purely a caretaker option, and only a fantastic run of trophies will keep him in he job.