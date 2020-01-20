Video: Josip Ilicic produces cheeky back-heel flick goal in Atalanta clash vs SPAL

Josip Ilicic has been known over the years for producing some superb goals, and the Atalanta ace was at it again on Monday night.

As seen in the video below, the 31-year-old was on hand in the box to give his side the lead against SPAL, but he added a little style to his finish by producing a back-heel flick into the goal.

Unfortunately for Atalanta, their opponents launched a comeback in the second half to turn the game on its head, and so it remains to be seen if they can recover and find a response.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men advanced in the Champions League last month and will be hoping to keep their European run alive when they face Valencia in February. Further, they remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in Serie A again this season, but losing at home to SPAL would be a real blow.

Josip Ili?i? ? Atalanta lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/x2iAQbDq0V — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 20, 2020