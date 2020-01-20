Video: Vincent Kompany ANGRILY confronts the Anderlecht fans for throwing flares at Simon Mignolet

Premier League fans are used to seeing Vincent Kompany as a passionate yet classy guy from his time at Man City, and it looks like he’s taken that back to Belgium with Anderlecht.

He’s taken on the role as the lesser spotted player-manager of Anderlecht, and played in their huge derby game with Club Brugge at the weekend.

Those games always tend to be a bit feisty and see some trouble among the fans, but Kompany was so furious with his own supporters that he had to confront them at one point:

Respect, @VincentKompany ? Depois de a claque do @rscanderlecht rebentar um petardo junto do guarda-redes adversário, o central belga foi imediatamente repreender os seus próprios adeptos. Um exemplo ?? #JupilerEleven #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/FNmp7NuGVE — Eleven Sports Portugal (@ElevenSports_PT) January 19, 2020

Liverpool fans will recognise Simon Mignolet who is the keeper on the receiving end of a few flares being thrown by the fans.

It’s not completely clear what Kompany is saying to the fans, but it seems to be a general “come on guys, we’re better than this” kind of message.

Brugge has the last laugh anyway as they came from behind to win the game 2-1. Hans Vanaken scored a double including a superb volley to win the game for his side.