Video: Wijnaldum takes Harry Maguire out the game with a glorious nutmeg

Harry Maguire’s price tag was always going to be a major talking point at Manchester United this season, but it’s proved to be more of a burden than anything else.
Everytime he makes an error or someone gets the better of him, it’s immediately used as a stick to beat him with.
This latest example is a lovely little nutmeg from Gigi Wijnaldum, but you have to question what Maguire was thinking as he leaves the defence completely exposed by charging in:
Wijnaldum snatching Magiure’s soul pic.twitter.com/vISeLuc0Go
— Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) January 19, 2020
He’s maybe thinking that he can instigate a dangerous counter attack if he wins the ball there, but the Liverpool man is always in control and leaves him looking stupid.