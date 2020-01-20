Video: Wijnaldum takes Harry Maguire out the game with a glorious nutmeg

Harry Maguire’s price tag was always going to be a major talking point at Manchester United this season, but it’s proved to be more of a burden than anything else.

Everytime he makes an error or someone gets the better of him, it’s immediately used as a stick to beat him with.

This latest example is a lovely little nutmeg from Gigi Wijnaldum, but you have to question what Maguire was thinking as he leaves the defence completely exposed by charging in:

He’s maybe thinking that he can instigate a dangerous counter attack if he wins the ball there, but the Liverpool man is always in control and leaves him looking stupid.