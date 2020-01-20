Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic performs super-human chest skill in AC Milan training

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be 38 years old, but he’s clearly in better shape than probably most footballers ten years younger than him.

Watch below as the AC Milan striker produced some lovely skill by balancing the ball on his chest, all whilst stretching back at a ridiculous angle.

The veteran Swede must be pretty great at doing the limbo, though it seems he prefers to think of himself as ninja-like.

Ibrahimovic recently rejoined Milan after a spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy, but you have to wonder if Manchester United should’ve kept hold of him for a little longer…