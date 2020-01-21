Barcelona have reportedly decided to make Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a surprise priority target on loan in this January’s transfer window.

The Catalan giants need some short-term cover for the injured Luis Suarez, and Goal claim they’re lining up Aubameyang in an audacious move.

Quite why Arsenal would loan out their top scorer in a move like this is beyond us, but it seems Barca are at least keen to try for this slightly bizarre deal.

Aubameyang has undoubtedly been a fine performer in his time in the Premier League and would surely strengthen Quique Setien’s side, even if he’s been unable to lift Arsenal out of their recent slump.

The Gunners might well consider letting the Gabon international go for a reasonable transfer fee, but there’s surely no chance they’d let him go on a temporary basis when he’s so badly needed at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and promising youngster Gabriel Martinelli as backups, but that’s surely not enough for manager Mikel Arteta between now and the end of the season.

Goal add that AFC hope to tie Aubameyang down to a new contract, so fans will hope this interest from Barcelona doesn’t turn his head and potentially derail those efforts.