Barcelona injury news: Suarez update provided as he steps up recovery

Barcelona were dealt a huge blow earlier this month after Luis Suarez was forced to undergo knee surgery after sustaining a serious injury.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 32-year-old is expected to be sidelined for four months, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he can return ahead of schedule to play any part in the latter stages of the campaign.

SEE MORE: Swap deal talks between Barcelona and Juventus stall, Plan B eyed by Catalan giants

It was a real setback for the Catalan giants considering the Uruguayan stalwart had bagged 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 23 outings so far this season, and so new boss Quique Setien will no doubt find it difficult to fill that void in the coming months.

There was good news on Tuesday though as Barcelona provided an update on Suarez as seen in their tweet below, as they confirmed the forward has begun rehabilitation on his knee as he now enters the next phase of his recovery.

The Catalan giants didn’t provide a fresh update on a possible recovery timeline and so that would suggest that they are still sticking to the initial four-month layoff, but time will tell if Suarez makes progress quickly enough to push his return forward.

Setien still has plenty of quality in the final third with the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati providing him with options, while Ousmane Dembele will hope to recovery from his own injury blow in the coming weeks to play a key role when selected.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see Suarez again this season, but as seen in the reaction below, many Barcelona were delighted to see him making progress and working towards a full and swift recovery from a serious setback.

The reigning La Liga champions remain joint-top of the table after 20 games, while they’re still in the hunt for the Copa del Rey and Champions League. In turn, as they look to compete on multiple fronts, time will tell if they decide to bring in a reinforcement this month to give them a boost in Suarez’s absence.

Today at the Ciutat Esportiva, @LuisSuarez9 began rehabbing the external meniscus injury in his right knee. ? pic.twitter.com/EYmhB5ST1g — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2020

Take your time fella (a lot of time), this is a dangerous injury & it’s understandable if you can’t come back this season…. — mx (@LeooMessi10i) January 21, 2020

Wish him quick recovery,@LuisSuarez9 you will be missed. — Abdullahi Makama (@makamaabdullah1) January 21, 2020

Hope you have a speedy recovery @LuisSuarez9 ? — ?. (@bossemsff) January 21, 2020

Come back soon Luis we miss you! — Ahmed?? (@FuriousRantz16) January 21, 2020

The best 9 in Barca history ? — Richie Magnero Bryant™? (@roxrichie) January 21, 2020

See you soon Amigo ?? — Shareeeeeff? (@shariffshattima) January 21, 2020

Get well soon… beast ?? — ??NaijAkata ?? (@DinhoDizzy) January 21, 2020