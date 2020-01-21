Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola reportedly didn’t take part in training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday as he continues to be linked with an exit.

The 24-year-old has found playing time difficult to come by so far this season, as he’s managed just five appearances across all competitions.

With Dani Carvajal continuing to keep him out of the starting line-up, it seems as though an exit could be a sensible decision in order to secure a more prominent role elsewhere if one isn’t forthcoming at the Bernabeu.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that could be edging closer to materialising as Odriozola didn’t train with the squad ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Unionistas on Wednesday night, leading to further speculation that it could be linked to an exit this month.

It’s added that Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao and Bayern Munich are all interested in the talented full-back, and coupled with Achraf Hakimi’s return from a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund this summer, it seems as though Odriozola could be set to fall further down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane if he were to remain.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached to seal an exit this month with the interested parties named above perhaps monitoring his situation, but the signs thus far would suggest that he could be moving closer to leaving Real Madrid.

The Spanish international only joined Los Blancos in 2018 from Real Sociedad, and had been tipped for a bright future in the Spanish capital.

However, it looks as though his stint could be coming an end much earlier than many perhaps would have expected, with AS noting that Bayern could potentially be in pole position to prise him away before the deadline later this month.