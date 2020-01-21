Bruno Fernandes confident of clinching Manchester United transfer

Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly confident that he will complete a transfer to Manchester United this January.

This is according to a report from the Daily Record, who cite a close friend of Fernandes as saying the Portugal international does seem to believe he’ll be a Man Utd player by the end of the month.

This is despite various other complications in the deal as also cited by the Daily Record, with United said to be unwilling to improve on the offer they’ve made to Sporting.

Red Devils fans will just hope this can be done as quickly as possible, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking in desperate need of more quality in midfield.

Paul Pogba has missed much of this season so far and MUFC just don’t look to currently have anyone else to provide a bit of spark and creativity in that area of the pitch.

Fernandes looks a player who could do that for United, having been in superb form for Sporting this season and last.

The 25-year-old may well struggle to take that form with him to the Premier League, but at this moment in time it looks a worthwhile deal for United if they can get it done.