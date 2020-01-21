There is reportedly growing optimism that a transfer deal taking Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United can finally be agreed this week.

The Red Devils have been linked strongly with the Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder for some time now, and look in urgent need of a quality signing in that position this January.

It remains to be seen if this latest report can be any more conclusive than various others, but Sky Sports claim their sources close to the deal believe things are moving in a positive direction.

Fernandes is expected to cost around £68million, according to the Guardian, and though they suggest Man Utd have their doubts about paying that much, they surely just need to get on with it and wrap this up now.

It seems unlikely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to find anyone for better value than that with so little time left in this transfer window, and not signing anyone in that position is surely not an option.

MUFC have had a poor first half of the season and badly need more cover for the injured Paul Pogba in midfield.

Fernandes’ fine goal record also means he could be an important signing to help fill the void left by the injured Marcus Rashford, even if he’s not a like-for-like replacement up front.

As things stand, United are not looking like having enough in them to make the top four, but a quality player like Fernandes could make all the difference in the months ahead.