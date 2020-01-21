Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a transfer deal for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who can leave the San Siro this January.

The Turkey international has long looked a top talent in the middle of the park, having become well known for being a set-piece specialist with a collection of wondergoals from his time in the Bundesliga.

However, things haven’t worked out for Calhanoglu at Milan and it now looks like he could be poised for an exit this winter.

Arsenal will be hoping to take advantage of the 25-year-old’s availability, and sources in Italy suggest initial talks have taken place with the player’s agent.

The Gunners are undoubtedly short of quality in the middle of the park at the moment, with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi having unconvincing seasons.

The club also miss the presence of Aaron Ramsey in this squad after his summer move to Juventus, with loan signing Dani Ceballos not proving much of a replacement after an underwhelming campaign so far.

Calhanoglu might not be the most exciting name Arsenal could sign this January, but in truth most fans would probably take him right now.