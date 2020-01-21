Manchester United and Chelsea look to have been given something of a boost in the ongoing Edinson Cavani transfer saga as Paris Saint-Germain set an asking price of just £25million to let him go.

This is according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, who add that Cavani is open to leaving PSG this January, though a loan move has seemingly been ruled out.

Chelsea are not mentioned in the report, but have been linked with the Uruguay international before by RMC journalist Loic Tanzi in the tweet below:

Edinson Cavani est d’accord pour rejoindre l’Atletico cet hiver. Mais pour cet été, MU et Chelsea sont encore en course #RMCSport #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also seemed to hint at an interest in Cavani in his press conference yesterday, as shown in the video clip below:

"I always loved his mentality and attitude." Edinson Cavani to Chelsea this month? ? pic.twitter.com/Lid3qvyZAw — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) January 20, 2020

Both United and Chelsea could really do with a top striker signing like Cavani right now, with Solskjaer recently being dealt the blow of losing Marcus Rashford to what could be a long-term injury.

Short-term cover is surely needed up front if MUFC are to stand any chance of coping without Rashford, who has been in superb form this season, becoming the club’s top scorer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also look a little light up front as youngster Tammy Abraham has had to cope with the big step up to becoming first choice for the Blues this term.

Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud don’t look ideal backup options for CFC, so a cheap bid for Cavani makes sense given the MEN report that he has been cleared to leave for as little as £25m.

Of course, the 32-year-old may still prove a slightly risky purchase given his age and lack of recent playing time, while this would also be his first spell in the Premier League.

Still, his exceptional scoring record throughout his career surely means he’d be worth the risk for both these clubs.