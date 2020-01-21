Victor Moses is reportedly on the brink of signing his contract to join Inter on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 29-year-old arrived in Milan this week to undergo his medical as he looks to cut short his loan stint at Fenerbahce and secure a reunion with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

The pair enjoyed successful times together at Stamford Bridge, and now according to reports in Italy, it’s suggested that they are all set to secure a reunion this month.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Moses has passed his medical tests and arrived at the Inter headquarters on Tuesday evening to sign his contract.

Further, he reports that it will be an initial loan deal for the rest of the season while Inter will have an option to turn it into a permanent move this summer for €12m.

Given the unlikely outcome of Moses having a long-term future at Chelsea, it’s a move that arguably suits all parties as the Blues could pocket a decent fee this summer, while the player himself will get a chance to secure a prominent role with Inter.

As for Conte, after the Italian giants announced the signing of Ashley Young last week, it appears as though they are bringing in another experienced individual who can make an immediate impact at this level and is a player who the Italian tactician knows well.

With Inter four points behind rivals Juventus in the Serie A title race after 20 games, it was arguably imperative that they added such experience and quality in January, and it could be decisive in their bid to wipe that deficit out in the coming weeks and months.

Time will tell if an official announcement arrives on Tuesday night or if Moses is unveiled at a later date, but based on the report above, it sounds as though it’s a matter of time before he becomes an Inter player.