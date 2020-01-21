Chelsea and Tottenham have reportedly decided to shelve plans to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League in recent times and seems like he should surely be playing for a big six club by now.

Still, it seems Chelsea and Spurs have cooled their interest in Zaha for the time being as neither club are prepared to meet Palace’s £80million demands for him, according to the Mail.

Chelsea and Tottenham both seem to be prioritising strengthening up front this January, according to the Mail, which makes sense given both teams’ current needs, and this is expected to mean Zaha stays at Selhurst Park until the summer.

Frank Lampard lacks options in attack as he relies on youngster Tammy Abraham to deliver the goods, with Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud not looking reliable enough backup options.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, recently lost star striker Harry Kane to injury so must surely prioritise going for an out-and-out centre-forward over a wide player like Zaha.