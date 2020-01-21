RB Leipzig have hilariously trolled Chelsea over their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of in-form striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international is having an immense season, and has long been considered an exciting young talent with a big future ahead of him.

Now approaching his peak years, Werner is seemingly attracting plenty of transfer interest, with the Daily Mirror recently linking him with both Chelsea and Liverpool.

It’s easy to see what the 23-year-old could bring to this inconsistent Blues side, who surely need more depth up front as they lack much in the way of reliable backup for Tammy Abraham, whom the jury is also still out on.

However, one Chelsea fan’s attempt to wind up Leipzig went a bit wrong, as detailed in a report from the Daily Star.

Werner initially tweeted “Missed you, Bundesliga” after his two goals against Union Berlin, with one Chelsea supporter jokingly translating it as “I’m joining Chelsea, Bundesliga”.

See below for Leipzig’s brutal dig in response!

This references Chelsea’s poor performance and result as they lost 1-0 at Newcastle at the weekend – perhaps enough to put any player off from joining!

One imagines, however, that Leipzig will not have the last laugh here as it would be a pretty big surprise if they held on to their star player for much longer.