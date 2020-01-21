David Beckham and Inter Miami plot ambitious swoop for Premier League superstar

Inter Miami reportedly have ambitious plans to try and lure Sergio Aguero away from Man City to land a marquee signing for the franchise.

The MLS side are all set to kick off their inaugural pre-season this month as they prepare for their first year in the league.

David Beckham is a joint-owner of the franchise and will no doubt be doing his best to try and attract some top names to Miami in a bid to help make them as competitive as possible in the shortest time frame.

While they may not be able to attract their top targets just yet, The Sun report that they have one big name on their radar already and that is Aguero.

With his current contract set to expire in 2021, it remains to be seen if he puts pen to paper on an extension to stay at the Etihad or considers a new challenge elsewhere.

Miami could be an appealing destination for many reasons at this stage of his career as he prepares to turn 32 this summer, but perhaps the most important which is noted in the report above is that a move to the USA could allow him to be closer to home with his young son living in Argentina.

Given how he has etched his name into Premier League history and continues to lead the charge for Man City, it would be a major surprise if he were to leave the reigning champions any time soon.

With Liverpool set to topple them this season, the challenge of wrestling their crown back next year could be an appealing one in itself, and so it remains to be seen if Aguero plans to stay in England for the foreseeable future or if he could have his head turned by a move to Miami at some point.