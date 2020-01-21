Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry over sealing the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this January.

The Uruguay international is a name attracting plenty of headlines at the moment after PSG chief Leonardo was quoted by Sky Sports as admitting the player had handed in a transfer request.

Chelsea could do with a striker like Cavani, so it’s little surprise to hear that the Blues seem to be stepping up their interest in a deal, according to the Telegraph.

Their report also links the 32-year-old as a target for Manchester United and Tottenham – two other teams who are also short of options up front, though it seems that Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are currently the front-runners.

Cavani has also been linked with Man Utd by the Manchester Evening News, who state the former Napoli man could be available for around £25million this month.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope they can win the race for Cavani’s signature, with the club looking in need of more depth up front after becoming overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham so far this season.

Olivier Giroud has not been trusted even as a backup after becoming frozen out by Frank Lampard, and, as noted by the Telegraph, he could be one to leave Stamford Bridge this winter.

United could really do with rivalling CFC for this signing, however, as they’ve just lost top scorer Marcus Rashford to injury.

Tottenham are also facing a crisis up front after losing Harry Kane to injury, so it will be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho can end up beating two of his old clubs to Cavani – a centre-forward who seems ideal for his style of play.

Speaking yesterday, Lampard dropped a pretty strong hint that Chelsea could be in for Cavani…