Granit Xhaka hits back at Arsenal critics and trolls Bellerin in post-match interview

Arsenal secured a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half, and so spirits were high after the game.

The Gunners fell behind after Jorginho struck from the penalty spot, and that came after David Luiz was shown a straight red card for bringing Tammy Abraham down in the box.

However, a superb goal from Gabriel Martinelli brought them back into it, only for Cesar Azpilicueta to score a late goal which looked like it could be the winner.

Hector Bellerin had other ideas though as he scored just minutes later to secure a share of the spoils for Arsenal, and it was a crucial point for the Gunners in terms of them perhaps answering some questions about their character and steeliness.

That was a point Xhaka made in his post-match interview with BT Sport as seen in the video below, as he believes that Arsenal showed what they’re made of this week and so critics can’t say anything about them moving forward.

Further, he also joked with Bellerin about his left-footed finish as the pair shared a chuckle before the Man of the Match award was given to the Spaniard, and so it seems as though Xhaka is pretty settled once again after his spat with fans last year.

Time will tell though if he’s right about Arsenal answering their critics and silencing them with their performance on Tuesday night, as it could be argued that it will take more than one game to put that particular criticism to bed.