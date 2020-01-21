‘If the money was right’ – Mikel Arteta urged to sell Arsenal ace by former Gunners star

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has revealed in his predictions for this evening’s Premier League games that he would sell Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka ‘if the money was right’.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas added that the Gunners ‘could get by without’ Xhaka.

Xhaka has struggled to live up to expectations since joining the Gunners three-and-a-half-years ago for £35m, as per BBC Sport.

Despite the 27-year-old’s woes for the Gunners, would it be wise for the club to sell the Swiss star given that they don’t have such a large squad at their disposal?

It’s hard to imagine that some supporters would oppose a potential exit, given Xhaka’s outburst towards fans after he was substituted against Crystal Palace earlier in the season.

Here’s what Nicholas had to say on Xhaka and the Gunners:

“Chelsea have not won much at home recently, except the Burnley game, but Arsenal will need to play defensively and see where it takes them.”

“I need so much more from Nicolas Pepe and a bit more from Alexandre Lacazette.”

“Get the two protectors right in front of the back four, and I would still sell Granit Xhaka if the money was right. We could get by without him.”

Xhaka has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far this season. Since a brief spell on the sidelines following his antics, the midfielder has won back his place in the starting eleven.

Until the north London outfit sign a midfielder, which doesn’t look likely during the January transfer window, it would be very risky for the club to part ways with Xhaka.