Manchester United are reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid playmaker Isco to form a key part of their project under their next manager.

This would most likely be former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, but could also be Massimiliano Allegri, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Isco is seen as an increasingly tempting option for United as they struggle to get a deal done for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

A report earlier today from Sky Sports suggested things were moving along for Fernandes, but this saga has dragged on and on, not only this January, but for much of last summer too.

Don Balon claim Real could be prepared to sit down and negotiate Isco’s sale for around €60million, so that looks a very tempting option for United if they cannot land Fernandes.

The Spain international has been a reliable performer for Madrid down the years, helping the club win four Champions League titles since he joined back in 2013.

Like Fernandes, Isco is a creative midfield talent with an eye for goal, so represents exactly what Man Utd are missing in their current squad.

The combination of Pochettino coming in as manager and a top signing like Isco could undoubtedly turn things around for MUFC in the near future after this disappointing season.