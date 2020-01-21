While Juventus continue to be linked with a second swoop for Paul Pogba from Man Utd, it’s suggested that they will have to make a huge sacrifice first.

The Turin giants remain on course for yet another Serie A title this season, although they will likely have to fend off Antonio Conte and Inter in the Scudetto battle.

Further, they are still in the hunt for trophies with the Coppa Italia and Champions League, and so Maurizio Sarri will be desperate to add to his silverware collection in the coming months.

However, as they continue to try and improve and become more of a force both domestically and in Europe, they are never far away when speculation is rife over the futures of top players.

According to Calciomercato, the pieces are said to be falling into place for the Bianconeri to launch their bid for Pogba, with other clubs looking elsewhere and so ruling out any potential competition.

That said, it’s also noted how they will likely have to make a major sacrifice this summer if they want to be in a position to prise Pogba away from Old Trafford, and that’s namely with regards to chopping a hefty salary off their wage bill.

It’s suggested that two names could in line to move on if they do wish to clear the path for Pogba, and those are Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic.

It remains to be seen whether or not they are prepared to part ways with Ronaldo any time soon given how influential he has been since he arrived, and he has rediscovered his form this month in particular to lead their charge again.

In contrast, with Pogba coming in to bolster their midfield, perhaps Pjanic would be an easier option to cut in order to make space both financially and in the squad, but such has been the midfield star’s influence for Juventus in recent years, they’ll surely owe him more loyalty than that.

Time will tell whether or not there is a chance for Pogba to secure a second spell in Italy, but it seems as though Juventus will have to be willing to give something pretty significant up first in order to make it happen.