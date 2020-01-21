Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been dealt yet another blow as defender Victor Lindelof is a doubt for the game against Burnley due to illness.

This is according to Manchester Evening News writer Rich Fay, who has tweeted about Lindelof being sent home with his illness.

He does, however, have one positive as Eric Bailly could be set to return to action for the Red Devils after missing the entire season so far with injury…

Victor Lindelof's illness is another worry for United ahead of facing Burnley. He has been sent home as a 'precaution' but seems like we could see the return of Eric Bailly tomorrow night #mufc — Rich Fay (@RichFay) January 21, 2020

Still, United will surely be hoping to have Lindelof back in action as soon as possible, with the Sweden international generally a solid partner to Harry Maguire in central defence.

As well as that, it’s just yet another problem on a very long list for Man Utd right now, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay also all sidelined.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his fair share of criticism as MUFC manager, but few could cope with the number of key players missing for the club right now.