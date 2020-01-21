Liverpool owner John Henry gave a simple response to the team’s win over Manchester United that sent them 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds were in fine form once again to pick up yet another three points, and it’s clear Henry was simply stunned when he bumped into manager Jurgen Klopp in the tunnel afterwards.

Watch the video above (14.10) as the American simply says “wow” as he gives Klopp a hug in the Anfield tunnel at full time.

A neat way to sum up how most LFC fans must be feeling right now!