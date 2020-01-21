Manchester United have reportedly made contact with AC Milan over a potential transfer deal for Krzysztof Piatek.

The Poland international isn’t having the best season at the San Siro, despite bursting onto the scene last season as one of the deadliest finishers in Europe.

There’s certainly room at Man Utd for another striker following the injury to Marcus Rashford, and The Athletic claim the Red Devils have been in touch in recent times to ask Milan to keep them informed about Piatek’s potential availability.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims Milan would either allow Piatek to leave on loan, or on a permanent deal worth around €35million, though any loan would also likely involve an obligation to buy.

It remains to be seen if Piatek can get back to his best after his purple patch last term, which may have been a bit of a one-off, rather than a sign of his true quality.

Still, United can’t afford to be too picky right now and might fancy their chances of reviving the 24-year-old’s career.

MUFC fans will surely just hope to see anyone brought in this January, and €35m for a player with Piatek’s scoring record shouldn’t really be too expensive for a club like United.