Chris Sutton has absolutely destroyed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in this brilliant video clip from BBC 5 Live.

Watch below as the pundit rips into the “delusional” Man Utd boss for the way he lives in the past and talks his team up despite the enormous gulf between his team and this current Liverpool side.

? 'Man United are living in the past' ? 'They need to have a reality check' 6? 'They're a Europa League team' ? STRONG stuff from @chris_sutton73 who thinks #MUFC can't compare themselves to teams like #LFC ? Football Daily?

???: https://t.co/UTPzT8dIoo#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/asrEIZWWz6 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 20, 2020

Sutton believes the Norwegian tactician needs a reality check because United are currently a Europa League side and a top six club at best.

This will be painful for many MUFC fans to hear, with the Red Devils previously so dominant for such a long time until Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Solskjaer is undoubtedly doing a pretty poor job at the moment, however, so fans may well agree with Sutton that a different approach is needed.