Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been blamed for the injury to Marcus Rashford.

Discussing the Rashford injury blow, pundit Ian Wright told BBC 5 Live, as quoted on the BBC Sport website, that he felt Solskjaer put himself before the player by risking him in the FA Cup win over Wolves.

The England international is now looking set to miss much of the rest of the season, and United fans will no doubt be fuming at how badly this situation appears to have been managed.

Wright is certainly not impressed, as he laid the blame at Solskjaer’s door.

The pundit said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he knew Marcus Rashford was struggling and played him against Wolves – now he’s out for three months.

“We’re talking about an explosive player that’s going to need to be right [to play].

“Solskjaer’s under intense pressure to get United back where they were and he’s thought about himself before he thought about the player – Solskjaer has put himself above Marcus Rashford’s health.

“Now, one of their most promising and most important players is out and that has to come to the manager’s door.”

United fans will now surely just be hoping for any kind of late January transfer window deal for cover up front, with the club surely unable to rely on just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for the coming months.

There doesn’t appear to be any interest as of yet, but we’ve recommended the signing of Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud to fill that role.