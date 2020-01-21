Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly considering promoting three of the club’s wonderkids amid their injury crisis and struggles with transfers.

The Red Devils have just lost Marcus Rashford to a lengthy injury, while Paul Pogba has missed much of the campaign and Scott McTominay is out too.

On top of that, Ashley Young has just left for Inter Milan, leaving Man Utd badly short of depth in their struggling squad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this could see Solskjaer place his trust in Ethan Laird at right-back, and Largie Ramazani in attack.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests the Norwegian tactician could even fast-track 16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri into the first-team.

The former Monaco youngster recently impressed fans with a performance at youth level, and certainly looks a special talent.

Still, this is all sounding very risky from Solskjaer, who surely needs to get new players in before the end of the January transfer window.

As noted by the MEN, however, it’s been a difficult transfer window for United, who missed out on Erling Haaland and who are failing to make much progress on talks over signing Bruno Fernandes.