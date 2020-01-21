Menu

Video: Paul Pogba stars in new Adidas advert and sends message to Manchester United fans

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tweeted a video of himself starring in a new advert for Adidas Predator boots.

Watch below as the France international scores a superb free-kick, with shots of experts then claiming the boots gave him an unfair advantage.

This is quite different to the reality of Pogba’s season, with the 26-year-old spending much of the campaign so far sidelined with injury.

Still, in his tweet, Pogba sent the message to Man Utd fans that he can’t wait to be back on the pitch again soon.

More Stories Paul Pogba