Video: Paul Pogba stars in new Adidas advert and sends message to Manchester United fans

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tweeted a video of himself starring in a new advert for Adidas Predator boots.

Watch below as the France international scores a superb free-kick, with shots of experts then claiming the boots gave him an unfair advantage.

Bend ittt ? ? ? welcome to the future! #Predator Can’t wait to be back on the pitch soon… ?? pic.twitter.com/zFvXfD7cWp — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 21, 2020

This is quite different to the reality of Pogba’s season, with the 26-year-old spending much of the campaign so far sidelined with injury.

Still, in his tweet, Pogba sent the message to Man Utd fans that he can’t wait to be back on the pitch again soon.